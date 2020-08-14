Pump Rules? Not so much. Although the hit reality show is named after Lisa Vanderpump, the Bravo personality doesn’t appear to call all the shots.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum broke her silence about Bravo’s decision to fire stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni for the first time in a new interview.

FORMER ‘VANDERPUMP RULES’ STAR STASSI SCHROEDER BARES HER BABY BUMP IN NEW PHOTO

“I think it’s sad, really, what happened, because I do think that people can learn from their mistakes, and I’m all about that,” the restaurateur told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, August 13.

“I think you’ve seen that on the show,” she continued. “Of course, we do know that we’re in this momentum of really people kind of standing up for what’s right, and I’m all about that and embracing that — and I do believe in zero tolerance for that — but I also believe that you can come back from that and you’re young and you can learn from it.”

Vanderpump, 59, made it clear that she doesn’t necessarily agree with Bravo’s decision to let go of Schroeder, Doute, Boyens, and Caprioni. “So, if it were up to me, I would like to see them go on,” she explained.

However, Vanderpump does want to “have a better understanding of where they went wrong,” she explained. “I’m not into just kind of getting rid of people, because they get it wrong. Otherwise, I’d probably have nobody working for me at this point.”

WILL LISA VANDERPUMP FIRE ‘VANDERPUMP RULES’ NEWBIE MAX BOYENS OVER HIS RACIST TWEETS?



The longtime Bravo personality did reveal that both Schroeder, 32, and Doute, 37, have not “worked” for her “for a couple of years,” and repeated the fact that it was “not [her] decision” to fire the former SURvers after their inexcusable behavior. “That part wasn’t down to me really at all,” she told ET.

“And I think that was then and this is now, but I’m all about giving people second chances, yes, but also about holding people accountable,” she admitted.

In a shocking revelation, Vanderpump revealed that she’s “reached out” to Schroeder, who is expecting her first child, “two or three” times in recent months, but she hasn’t “heard back from” her.

‘VANDERPUMP RULES’ STAR STASSI SCHROEDER GETTING A PRENUPTIAL AGREEMENT AHEAD OF HER WEDDING TO FIANCÉ BEAU CLARK

“I really, you know, I do love them both,” she said, adding that she understands that the Next Level Basic author would want to “step away” and focus on her pregnancy and life with fiancé Beau Clark at the moment.

Schroeder and Doute came under attack earlier this year after former costar Faith Stowers — who was the only Black cast member on the show during season 4 — revealed that the two reported her for a crime she didn’t commit.

Following the incident with Stowers, Schroeder and Doute both took to Instagram to apologize for their actions.

“It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better,” Schroder’s statement read at the time. “I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused.”

For her part, Doute wrote, “Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her.”

She concluded, “I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry,” the statement read. “I will do better. I have to do better.”

Although Pump Rules is currently in flux, Vanderpump told ET that there will be “new cast members” if the show returns for season 9.