Megan’s affair with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly has been eyed by her ex Brian Austin Green, with whom she was married for a decade.

In their decade long marriage, the couple had been conscious about how they put themselves out, but a new Instagram post by Fox gushing over her now boyfriend-rapper Kelly is soaking Green’s eyeballs.

Fox posted an image with Kelly on her Instagram. The picture saw the couple wrapped in a towel, standing close.

“Achingly Beautiful Boy … My heart is yours,” read the caption of the Tansformers star.

A few hours later, Green shares pictures of his song — from Fox and his ex Venessa Marcil — with the same caption.

“Achingly beautiful boys…… My heart is yours,” read the caption.

Beverley Hills 90210 star soon got flooded by comments from people and fans — some supportive and some ridiculing — who have been watching the ever-exemplifying drama.

“Whoa. I see what you did there,” wrote one Instagram user. “Savage, love it, you’re an awesome dad,” said one.

“Now we know why she broke up with you. Your children must be more mature than you. Move on,” said another in a comment that turned out to be top-rated.

Green announced the split on the May episode of his podcast, where he cited emotional distance between them.

“It wasn’t a choice she made,” he said. “That’s the way she honestly felt.”

The split had Fox enter into a publicly-expressed relationship with the rapper — she even starred in one of his music video releases.

“We are learning as we go. The important thing for us is just communicating as much as we can,” revealed Green in a recent interview, adding that “it’s going as well as it can”.