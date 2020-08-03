Britney Spears’ life has been under the public eye for a long time, starting from her childhood stardom to her public breakdowns to the current fan-based #FreeBritney movement that has taken over social media.

Since her widely known bizarre behavior in 2008, the 38-year-old singer has been placed under a conservatorship. A conservatorship means that someone is appointed by the court to manage the finances and affairs of someone due to mental limitations.

Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, reportedly served as the singers conservator until September 2019 before he passed off the duties, quickly resuming them in January of this year.

The popstar’s conservatorship has been a point of controversy for years. Most recently sparking an online movement by fans titled ‘#FreeBritney’ demanding an end to the popstars legal order.

The #FreeBritney movement has put a focus on the father and plagued him as being opportunistic and keeping the “Princess of Pop” under his control during the 12-year-long legal conservatorship.

Jamie has increasingly grown angry over the online movement that claims his daughter is a prisoner – painting him as a villain. Jamie is now speaking out against the movement in which he calls “a joke.”

An angry Jamie told Page Six “All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue,” he said. “It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

68-year-old Jamie shut down the long-standing rumors that he was stealing money from his daughter’s estate saying, “I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year,” he said. “How the hell would I steal something?”

Her fanbase believes that she had been posting cryptic messages through her Instagram captions that are a cry for help. Spears’ fans have been very vocal online, mostly with good intentions; however, the singer’s dad feels that some have crossed the line.

“People are being stalked and targeted with death threats. It’s horrible,” he said. “We don’t want those kinds of fans.”

Jamie wants everyone to know that he loves his daughter, but the conservatorship is a “private” business matter just between his family.

The “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer’s 43-year-old brother, Bryan Spears, recently spoke out saying his sister has wanted to be freed from the conservatorship for quite some time.

Bryan speaking on the “As NOT Seen on TV” podcast said, “She’s been in this thing for quite some time now. Obviously there was a need for it in the beginning.” He continues, “Now they’ve made some changes and all we can do is hope for the best!”

He also revealed that he speaks to Britney “constantly” and gave insight into her thoughts of someone else managing her finances.

“She’s always wanted to get out of it. It’s very frustrating to have,” Bryan added. “Whether someone’s coming in peace to help or they’re coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating. She’s wanted to get out of it for quite some time.”

Britney’s chaotic behavior began in 2004 when she married her childhood friend and got an annulment 55 hours later, with court documents stating “she lacked understanding of her actions.”

Her eyebrow-raising behavior continued for the next few years, until 2008, in what appears to be the straw that broke her. In January, the singer was hauled away in an ambulance after a three-hour police standoff.

Weeks later, she was again taken to a hospital where she was placed on a psychiatric hold – leading to a Los Angeles court declaring her father her legal conservator.

During the past 12 years, the singer has been able to record new music, tour, and even have a Las Vegas residency. The court will decide in the near future if the legal bind will remain past August 22.