A 32-year-old Brooklyn, N.Y., woman is currently in critical condition due to the reckless driving of a pair of racing drivers, who blew through a red light and slammed into the rideshare vehicle she was riding in, reportedly ejecting her from the car.

The owner of the car who ran the red light, identified as 22-year-old Ryan Ortiz, was posting stunt videos of himself and his racing skills to social media under the account @jaydollasofficial_392. He documented himself doing donuts and other dangerous stunts in the road prior to the accident. He has since deleted his accounts, but video was captured and is viewable at The Yeshiva World.

WATCH: Footage of the serious accident Bedford & Dekalb that left a woman in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/wHmtdF3sWf — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) November 30, 2020

The car sported a black and white paint job with Scream villain Ghostface decorated on its side. It also had the driver’s social media handle displayed on its rear driver side window — making the perpetrator disconcertingly easy to track down.

FROM LINDSAY LOHAN TO BILL COSBY, HOLLYWOOD’S *MUST-SEE* CELEBRITY MUGSHOTS

The decorated Dodge Charger collided with the for-hire vehicle, which was a Honda Accord, at around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, November 30, sending it onto the sidewalk to rest in front of a deli. Reportedly, the woman in the Uber was not wearing a seatbelt.

“She looked lifeless when I saw her,” an eyewitness told local news. “Some crazy emotions … the lady was already on the road, just lying there.”

Another witness told the news outlet that the Charger was definitely going at an unsafe speed. “I looked through the window, but I didn’t even get to catch the car zooming by, that’s how fast he was going,” they said.

Yet another witness said that Ortiz appeared to be operating the car erratically. “He sped up … slowed down, like as soon as he was about to hit the car he slowed down. And they still collided either way,” they said.

SEE CHILLING PHOTOS OF WEAPONS, $15K & MORE IN SCOTT PETERSON‘S CAR WHEN HE TRIED TO RUN AWAY BEFORE ARREST

The driver of the rideshare car was reported to be in stable condition at the same hospital as the victim, while Ortiz was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition. Charges are expected to be pressed against him, and police say they recognize his car from previous shenanigans.

While the car the victim was riding in was initially reported to be an Uber, Uber itself says that the driver was not driving for them at the time of the crash, although he is registered in their system.