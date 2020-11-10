Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers appears to be in trouble with the law once again after getting arrested for a DUI offense on Sunday, November 8.

A law enforcement source told TMZ the cops got a call about a minor car accident at 5 p.m. in Malibu, Calif., over the weekend. The cops gave Meyers, 43, a field sobriety test — as he appeared intoxicated at the sight of the solo crash — which he failed. After Meyers blew past the legal limit, the cops arrested him for misdemeanor DUI. He was released on $5,000 bail on Monday, November 9.

This is not the first time the star of the short-lived NBC drama series Dracula had a run-in with the law. He has a long history of substance abuse and has been to rehab multiple times. After finally getting sober, The Cuisine War actor relapsed following wife Mara Lane‘s miscarriage in 2017.

Meyers was detained two years prior to his most recent arrest after a “domestic dispute” with Lane on an American Airlines flight while with their 3-year-old son, Wolf. He also smoked an e-cigarette on board, which is a federal violation.

Meyers opened up about being a father one month after the altercation with his wife on the flight, which he was “deeply sorry” for. “I never thought I’d be a father,” he confessed. “I was an actor and never thought I’d make a good parent. You have to be a pillar and I wanted to perform. Being a father you have to face yourself quicker. There’s no time for mistakes.”

The Irish actor added: “You are the protector and you are responsible. Thank God that Wolf mostly has his mother’s traits. But occasionally I see the temper and I think that’s mine…” Meyers explained he traveled to Peru to visit a therapist who specializes in “actors who inhabit extreme roles and the toll that takes. He’s a no bulls**t guy. He opens doors closed for years and that can be troubling, but when it’s out, it’s out.

“Everyone’s got memories, events, losses they don’t like. You have to deal with them,” he said while noting the incident occurred because he “very stupidly decided to order a drink.” At the time, Meyers also said he’s not an alcoholic but admitted he suffered “an allergy from alcohol” every time he drinks.

Lane took to Instagram at the time to explain the flight incident with her followers. “8 months of sobriety and an unfortunate day of airline travel,” she captioned the post. “We were in South America specifically working holistically through anger issues that result in these kinds of episodes.

“When in it… he is not in a frame of mind where he can really even comprehend the repercussions and necessary response to his own actions,” the mother of one added.