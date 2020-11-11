Peter Giannikopoulos — who appeared on The Bachelorette for the first time on the Tuesday, November 10, episode — revealed he got into a car crash after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“The past 24 hours have truly been some of the hardest in my life. Yesterday, I tested positive for COVID and have begun [my] two-week quarantine,” the 32-year-old captioned a photo of himself wearing glasses with a bruise on his nose on November 10. “I am going through a lot of emotions at the moment with so many thoughts in my head as to how this happened.”

“I felt lousy for a few days but didn’t believe I would contract the virus when I have been wearing a mask in public, washing and sanitizing hands regularly and following social distancing protocol during work,” he continued. “This is an example no matter who we are or what we do, we are all vulnerable.”

The reality star revealed that while he was “driving home from the clinic, my anxiety started to get the best of me.” As a result, Giannikopoulos “lost consciousness behind the wheel and my car went off road through a guard rail and hit a pole.”

6 *CRINGEWORTHY* MOMENTS FROM CLARE CRAWLEY‘S SEASON OF ‘THE BACHELORETTE’

“The airbag deployed, driver side door wedged in, broken glass everywhere, and I was 5 feet away from smashing into a building,” he recalled. “All I remember waking up to people shouting for help, as I was in a deep daze and confusion. I didn’t know where I was, how I got there, or what happened. Luckily, I came out of it with only a small gash on my nose. Truly a blessing as I am a firm believer I had angels watching over me.”

Giannikopoulos warned his followers that COVID-19 is a serious disease, and “we can’t run away from it nor pretend it does not exist.”

Ultimately, Giannikopoulos is looking on the bright side during these difficult times. “It creates immense anxiety as a result of me losing consciousness behind the wheel,” he stated. “In moments like this, lean against each other for support and positivity. Although my symptoms are evident, I am going to fight this and win. I understand so many lives have been impacted and my heart goes out to every single person affected. It’s OK to be nervous, anxious and feeling uncertain, but just remember: we are all in it together.”

5 FACTS ABOUT TAYSHIA ADAMS, THE BACHELOR NATION FAVE WHO’S TAKING OVER THIS SEASON

Of course, Giannikopoulos’ followers couldn’t help but show him some love. One person wrote, “Healing thoughts coming your way!” while another echoed, “Love you, PG!! Feel better soon my friend, better days ahead.” A third user added, “OMG Peter, thank goodness you are OK! This could’ve been so much worse. Please feel better, get well, stay healthy. Sending you positive vibes and prayers.”

During the episode, Giannikopoulos and three other guys — Montel, Noah and Spencer — got a chance at finding love with Tayshia Adams, 30.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.