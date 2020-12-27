Cardi B has reportedly settled a two-year lawsuit with her former manager Klenord ‘Shaft’ Raphael, who claimed the rapper had breached her contract when she ditched their agreement under his KSR imprint to sign with Quality Control instead.

According to AllHipHop, the lawsuit was settled on December 24, and it was a huge win for the New York native, who hasn’t received a penny since her music royalties were frozen two years ago amid the lengthy court battle.

“This action, including all claims and counterclaims, is hereby dismissed in its entirety with prejudice against all parties. The parties have further agreed that all parties to this action shall bear their own costs and attorney’s fees,” court documents revealed.

CARDI B, BELLA THORNE & MORE! 13 CELEBS WITH ONLYFANS ACCOUNTS

Under his guidance, Raphael claimed that he was responsible for Cardi‘s early success and that her debut single, “Bodak Yellow,” which skyrocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2017, was penned and produced by a team of people he had acquired for her album, Invasion of Privacy.

Of course, before the record was released, the “Wish Wish” rapper had already jumped ship and inked a new deal with Quality Control and Atlantic, subsequently leaving Raphael out of his portion of her enormous earnings.

Raphael also claimed he was responsible for securing his former artist her breakout role as a cast member on Love & Hip Hop, which later led to the expansion of launching her music career.

THE WAY THEY WERE: THE COMPLETE TIMELINE OF CARDI B & OFFSET‘S ROCKY RELATIONSHIP

The initial $10 million lawsuit was filed in April 2018, stressing that Cardi neglected her contractual obligations and allegedly had her husband Offset threaten Raphael in the hopes that he would not move forward with the case.

The 28-year-old later filed a $30 million counterclaim, insisting that her ex-manager had made her sign a record deal without a lawyer present when the paperwork was handed to her.

On top of that, she also asserted that Raphael had illegally helped himself to huge cuts of her earnings while failing to provide an accurate accounting of what she had earned during her time working under his label.

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

According to my lawyers alittle but more then that but it can’t be touch till my litigation is over.Its just can’t be touch till we solve the despute.But when that fat ass check hit my account all at once it’s gonna be lit .Thats why I never trip cause it’s there. https://t.co/aHibuWDOT8 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 17, 2020

In July, the mother of one said she was owed a substantial amount in royalties from Atlantic Records, but the money was not going to be paid to her until her lawsuit with Raphael was settled.

A fan had taken to Twitter, questioning how Cardi supposedly made at least $32 million in two years but had yet to receive payment from Atlantic, to which she responded, saying: “According to my lawyers alittle but more then that but it can’t be touch till my litigation is over.

“Its just can’t be touch till we solve the despute. [sic] But when that fat a** check hit my account all at once it’s gonna be lit .Thats why I never trip cause it’s there.