The highly controversial and extremely popular members-only site OnlyFans has become the talk of the town, as celebrities join the racy adult platform that offers exclusive content.

The premium membership social media platform has continued to gain traction as stars like Bella Thorne, Cardi B, Austin Mahone and more create accounts to give members never-before-seen access into their lives. The concept for OnlyFans is simple: content creators charge a monthly fee to post exclusive content; the majority of OnlyFans creators post NSFW material, but this does not hold true for most of the celebrities on the app.

The platform has been around for four years and has been a popular hub for adult-film stars. But with unemployment on the rise due to ongoing coronavirus crisis, OnlyFans has seen a surge of new members who are creating content while stuck at home.

While every celeb has their own reasons for joining the content platform, all of these stars seem to be reeling in the big bucks from their latest endeavor.

Scroll through for a list of the major celebrities who have joined OnlyFans.