Cardi B has taken to her official Twitter account to address the topless picture she claimed to have accidentally posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 13.

The “WAP” rapper had spent the last couple of days celebrating her 28th birthday out in Las Vegas with her estranged husband, Offset, along with dozens of celebrity pals, including Megan Thee Stallion, Kylie Jenner, Floyd Mayweather and Jason Lee.

While the festivities carried on without a hitch, the New York native stumbled into one mishap when she unintentionally shared an explicit photo of herself on the ‘Gram, leaving her 76.8 million followers in shock. (Click here for more celebs who had their nudes leaked!)

15 TIMES CELEB NUDES WERE ACCIDENTALLY LEAKED: CHRIS EVANS, CARDI B AND MORE

“Ah, Lord. Lord, why the f**k did you have to make me so f**king stupid and retarded? Why? Why, why why?” Cardi moaned in a Twitter voice note before addressing how the graphic image ended up on her Instagram Story.

“I’m taking the f**king picture right? Then I f**king pressed, and I’m seeing that it’s loading and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, Oh my god Offset, Oh my god, the picture’s loading.’”

Before the photo had successfully uploaded to the social media app, Cardi said she immediately turned her phone off in the hopes that it would prevent the image from making it to her Instagram Story.

To her surprise, the pic was already on public display, which left her rushing to turn her phone back on to remove the photo from IG. But at that point, the image had already been viewed by millions of people.

“So I turn off my f**king phone so it won’t load. And I’m like ‘Yo check if the picture posted’ and he’s like ‘Yo you posted a picture of the f**king t*t!’

UNFILTERED: CHELSEA HANDLER’S MOST OUTRAGEOUS NUDE PHOTOS

“I’m trying to turn the f**king phone on, by the time I turned the phone on and f**king deleted the s**t everybody and their mum saw my salami nipple f**king t**ties, my big salami nipple t**ties was all over the internet.”

The mother of one said she was angered by the situation “for 30 minutes” before deciding to brush it off, considering that she’s no stranger to showing off her body, making light of the fact that she used to work as a stripper.

“I was a stripper, and I was like f**k it, everybody saw my t*ts all the time. I got some big ass nipples, that just came from motherhood.

“My daughter f**king stretched out my nipples but that’s alright because at least she didn’t stretched out my p**syhole because I got a pretty ass p**sy.”

THE WAY THEY WERE: THE COMPLETE TIMELINE OF CARDI B & OFFSET‘S ROCKY RELATIONSHIP

While she initially planned to undergo cosmetic surgery for her nipples, once she stopped breastfeeding her daughter, Kulture, 2, Cardi explained that she had a change of heart and ultimately stopped caring about it.

The explicit photo leak comes just days after Offset surprised his estranged wife with a custom Rolls-Royce for her 28th birthday. Fans are speculating whether the couple has reconciled after Cardi filed for divorce from her husband of two years in September.

The two have yet to address their relationship status, but it very much seems as if Cardi and Offset are back together.