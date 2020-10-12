That was fast! Cardi B looked quite cozy celebrating her 28th birthday with ex Offset after the pair filed for divorce last month.

The “WAP” rapper was spotted packing on the PDA with the 29-year-old rapper at her extravagant b-day bash on Saturday, October 10, in Las Vegas, Nev., DailyMail reported. “Offset and Cardi were kissing last night — not making out, but little kisses,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Cardi had people over at a hotel suite until 5 or 6 a.m., after the party.”

The “I Like It” singer charted a Playboy jet to take her crew to Sin City for the weekend, where she partied with Offset, Megan Thee Stallion and Kylie Jenner — who arrived on her own plane and gifted her pal a new Birkin bag.

The Migos member took to Instagram to document the behind-the-scene festivities on his story over the weekend. In one of the clips, Offset held onto the “Bodak Yellow” singer while she danced in front of him. Another clip showed the mother of one — who shares daughter Kulture with Offset — giving her baby daddy a lap dance.

The “Bad and Boujee” rapper also uploaded a video of himself dancing with some friends at the lavish party as the “Money” rapper filmed. She said “Baby” in the background while laughing as the group partied on the rooftop. Offset even captioned the post calling Cardi his “girl.”

Hours later, Offset shared an appreciation post to honor his birthday queen. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best!,” he wrote on the caption of the photo of them cuddled up together while looking at Cardi’s phone. “Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! over came every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up! Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep f**king balling I’m lucky.”

TMZ reported that Offset — whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus — gifted the “Money” singer with a Rolls Royce. The seats are said to be embroidered with their two-year-old daughter’s name. Cardi also hinted that her ex gifted her with a giant pink billboard on Friday, October 9. “Happy Birthday Mommy,” the billboard read, “Love Kulture.” She captioned the post, “Thank you sir,” followed by three smirking emojis. “I love it.”

The power couple tied the knot during a secret ceremony in September 2017. The Hustlers actress filed for divorce from Offset on September 15. In the court documents, the marriage is considered “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for reconciliation.” Later that month, Cardi clarified via social media that they split because she was “tired of f**king arguing,” not because of infidelity. The seven-time Billboard Music Award winner is seeking joint custody of their daughter.

Last month the Grammy winner also opened up about her divorce and single life on her OnlyFans account. “I don’t have a bad relationship with my baby father. At all,” she explained. “I don’t have no hatred towards him. And I don’t wish him nothing bad and I know that he feels the same way about me.”

The “Please Me” singer defended her ex again after fans criticized him prior to their birthday getaway on Thursday, October 8. She clarified that he’s a “dumb**s” but he’s “not a bad man.” She tweeted: “Cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else.”

While the hip-hop couple’s divorce hearing is set for Wednesday, November 4, there is still plenty of time for a reconciliation!