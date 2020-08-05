HEAVEN, MY HOME

By Attica Locke

Reese Witherspoon recommends this “incredible” crime novel, a follow-up to 2017’s Bluebird. Bluebird. In Heaven, My Home. Texas Ranger Darren Mathews is on the hunt for Levi, a 9-year-old boy who’s gone missing. But racial tensions, a suspicious link to a previous case and Levi’s controversial family make Darren’s pursuit for justice difficult — and prove that not everything is what it seems.

THE VANISHING HALF

By Brit Bennett

This electrifying multigenerational novel has a supporter in Sarah Jessica Parker. After fleeing the town in which their father was lynched, identical twins Desiree and Stella go their separate ways and lead wildly different lives.

But when their daughters cross paths, the sisters are forced to come to terms with their past — and everything they left behind.

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING

By Delia Owens

Where the Crawdads Sing, a moving coming-of-age story about an outcast growing up in the wetlands of North Carolina, brought Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to tears.

Kya — known as the “Marsh Girl” to citizens of the fictional town of Barkley Cove — is forced to fend for herself when her family abandons her. Eager to find a companion, she embarks on two relationships that teach her the meaning of love and loss, one of which ends in a shocking twist!

ON BEING HUMAN

By Jennifer Pastiloff

Following the success of her popular empowerment workshops, Pastiloff has written an inspirational memoir that has Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore and Pink hooked! The waitress turned yoga teacher, who’s also deaf, shares how she conquered self-doubt to set off on a brave journey toward love and happiness. Pastiloff’s struggles — and victories — serve as a reminder that taking a risk on yourself will always bring rewards.

A BURNING

By Megha Majumdar

Jenna Bush Hager gushed that this novel pushed her “as a reader and a person.”

Jivan, a young Muslim woman, is accused of being involved in a terrorist attack after making a careless comment about it on social media. This prompts a former teacher to capitalize on her downfall. However, an outcast named Lovely may be able to provide Jivan an alibi, though speaking up could ruin her own life.

JUST MERCY

By Bryan Stevenson

Jenna Fischer sings the praises of this bestselling memoir, which inspired the 2019 film starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx. In it, the author, who founded the Equal Justice Initiative, recounts his experience as a lawyer working with Walter McMillian, a Black man wrongly convicted of murdering a white woman in Alabama Stevenson’s pursuit of justice uncovers discrimination and corruption — and gives an innocent man his life back.