Comedian Chelsea Handler shared what the start of her week looked like in a comical Instagram post on Monday, December 7. The 45-year-old posted a photo of herself passed out in bed with no pants on and wrote, “This is Monday. This is also edibles.”

One day later, the blonde beauty hilariously called herself out (again) for indulging, while sharing a BBC Breaking News report about Mount Everest actually being higher than previously calculated. “I, too, am higher than previously calculated,” she wrote via Twitter.

I, too, am higher than previously calculated. https://t.co/0RHPe5Dk3l — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 8, 2020

Handler is such a supporter of cannabis that she decided to get into the business herself. Handler is partnering with NorCal Cannabis to sell edibles and vape cartridges for those interested in low-dose products. The comedian is targeting women who are experimenting with pot.

“I wanted to take my experience and create something specifically for women who have either never tried it before, or who had a bad experience 20 years ago,” the My Horizontal Life author said in a press release. “We were missing the educational component to cannabis, and now with the legalization of cannabis and micro-dosing, we are in a whole new world of possibilities.”

Handler took to Instagram last November to promote her line of cannabis and share her goals with the public. “The goal for me is to help as many people as possible, women especially, feel safe and in control of your cannabis use,” she wrote at the time. “Women should be as emboldened and empowered as men who use cannabis.”

When asked about her interest in cannabis, Handler told Health earlier this year: “Weed has had such a positive impact on me. Therapy, meditation, and weed — those are the three things that really changed me.”

In my America, there would be weed, dogs, and money on every corner. pic.twitter.com/OShK92FY6P — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 17, 2016

Handler — who is very vocal about her political views — explained she turned to weed after the 2016 election and found it helped her relax and be more productive. At the time, she found her anger was at an all-time high and alcohol didn’t help suppress it. She also explained to Greenwich Time that when cannabis became legal in California, “all the information that came along with the legalization of cannabis made you realize how much of the landscape has changed, how you can microdose.”

The legalization of cannabis brought all of “these educational components that were missing for so many years,” she reiterated to Health. “Before, I’d eat a weed cookie, and I’d be on a plane thinking I was at the movie theater. When the movie ended, I’d get up to leave only to find out that I’m actually on a plane. Now you can microdose.”

She added: “Everybody’s coming out with different versions to treat people. I take a gummy every night to sleep.”

Handler previously ditched her pants and smoked weed on the slopes in honor of her 45th birthday in February. She had a joint in one hand and a margarita in the other while she skied down the mountains. “Skiing into 45 with my margarita, my marijuana, and my mountain! #whoneedspants #birthdaysuit” she captioned the post of herself in a ski jacket, a helmet and goggles while being practically nude from the waist down.

A few weeks later, the Life Will Be the Death of Me: . . . and You Too! author shared another photo of herself skiing (this time with pants on, it seems) with a joint in her hand smiling. “Everyone is so nice to me on ski mountains!” she wrote alongside the photo.