Despite her image as a tough and fiercely independent woman, Oscar-winning actress and musician Cher admits that she’s been vulnerable.

She recently related to the Guardian a particularly scary incident in the 1980s where she felt her life was at stake due to the actions of a crazy fan.

“I had a man try to kill me. I always got dropped off at the stage door when I was doing Come Back To the Five and Dime on Broadway,” she described. “I thought he was going to shake my hand, and he grabbed my arm and put it behind my back. He started pushing me down the alleyway, and he said: ‘If you make a sound, I’ll kill you.’”

Luckily, “Two fans, who later became friends, saw something was wrong, and they started screaming and ran towards me, and he ran away.”

Cher additionally noted that she still often doesn’t feel secure, especially in this celeb-culture-crazed day and age: “I don’t like going out now because everybody’s got a camera and it’s not safe,” she said. “People rush you, and you don’t know if they’re going to kill you or take your picture.”

Despite having some close calls, the 74-year-old said, however, that she has maintained her strength over the years and takes pride in her body, just the way it is. She continues to be a role model for younger women and stressed that it’s important to be able to offer more than looks in her industry.

“You don’t pay bucks to stand and look at someone. They’ve got to deliver something…. I’ve never seen girls do so much to want to change everything they look like. I never wanted to do that,” she stressed, noting that women are getting plastic surgery at increasingly early ages. “You’ve got big lips to start with and a big butt. I don’t understand it.

“I’ve worked my whole life to keep my strength in my body. There are 20-year-old girls who can’t do what I do,” she proudly stated.