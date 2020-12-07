Tragedy struck a Kentucky family after they went on a vacation to Panama City Beach, Fla and their two children were killed after a man drove his truck onto a mini-golf course on Friday, December 4.

A 4-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl died when Scott Donaldson drove his Chevrolet Silverado into the Coconut Creek Golf and Maze and hit the children as the family played golf at the resort. The boy died on the scene and his sister passed away after she was rushed to the hospital.

“This is a tragic event and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” police spokesperson Debbie Ward said in a statement. “We have had grief counselors and clergy with the family since this happened.”

AMERICAN MURDER STORY: 11 TRUE CRIME SCANDALS THAT SHOCKED THE NATION

FATAL CRASH: PCB officials confirm a 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl were killed in a car accident on Front Beach Road. Officials believe they were golfing when the car hit them. The cause of the crash is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/gR2Q1f0bF9 — Gretchen Kernbach (@GretchenK_TV) December 4, 2020

The golf course closed on Saturday, December 5 and posted a note about the accident on their Facebook page. “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted. Matthew 5:4,” they wrote.

Coconut Creek Golf and Maze visitors left condolences for the grieving parents. “My heart goes out to the sweet family , the wonderful people at Coconut Creek, and the people who witnessed this firsthand. Love and prayers for all,” one user wrote.

REMEMBERING INFLUENCER ALEXIS SHARKEY: 6 OF HER BEST INSTAGRAM MOMENTS

“Y’all were so compassionate and attentive yesterday. Your strength, empathy and faith were an amazing witness to the family, your staff and the first responders. May God continue grant everyone touched by this tragedy His peace and comfort,” another said.

A GoFundMe was set up to cover the parents travel, funeral and medical expenses, and a “MealTrain is being set up for when Lauren and Matt get back from Florida,” but “We will share those details on social media once they are finalized.”

“A tragic accident in Panama City, Florida took the perfect, little lives of Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner. Energetic, fun loving, and huge personalities, these tiny people touched the lives of so many,” the fundraiser read.

5 THINGS THE CHRIS WATTS NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DIDN’T SHOW — FIGHTS, AFFAIRS & MORE

The fundraiser, which was set up on Sunday, December 6, has already made over $100,000 of it’s $120,000 target.

The cause of the accident is still unknown and police are still investigating. Charges are pending.

We’re thinking of the Kirchgessner family during this difficult time.