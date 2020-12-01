Influencer Alexis Sharkey was found dead on the side of the road in Houston, Texas, over the weekend.

The Houston Police found Sharkey on the morning of Saturday, November 28 — 17 miles west of downtown Houston. Her mother, Stacey Clark Robinault, alerted her Facebook friends that her daughter had been missing for more than 24 hours on Saturday. Robinault confirmed her daughter’s death the following day.

“I want to let you all know that Lexi’s body has been found,” she wrote via a Facebook post. “We cannot begin to thank you all for your love and the kind words you’ve extended to our family! Please give us this time to grieve this incredible loss to our family and this world!!! We will miss you, Love!!!!”

The police reported Sharkey, who described herself as a “mentor,” had no visible wounds, and a cause of death has yet to be reported. While friends and family prepare for Sharkey’s funeral, they desperately await answers to what happened to the young beauty. “I do believe she was murdered. Yes. From what I’ve been able to gather as well as a mother’s gut,” the 26-year-old’s mom said.

Sharkey moved to Texas earlier this year with her husband, Tom Sharkey. The influencer had over 200,000 followers and often posted about beauty, hair care and her travels. From dining out with friends to going on adventures with her husband, Sharkey kept her followers updated with her day-to-day life.

Take a look at the Texas influencer’s most memorable Instagram moments below.