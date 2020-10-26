Chris Watts‘ wife, Shanann, was pregnant with the couple’s son, Nico, at the time her husband murdered her. As it turns out, evidence points to the fact that Watts actually never wanted the child to begin with, and expressed his displeasure blatantly to Shannan prior to her death.

In a series of text messages Shanann sent to a friend that were obtained by OK!, the late wife and mother lamented that her husband did not seem on board with the fact that the couple were due to have a third child.

Her text messages to the unidentified friend seemed to at first be slightly pessimistic, stating that Watts was being “distant” about the news of her pregnancy and didn’t seem all that excited about the baby. “I’m trying to go with the flow,” she told her friend.

CLOSE CALLS: THESE STARS CHEATED DEATH — OK! LOOKS BACK AT THEIR EPIC TALES OF SURVIVAL

From there, however, things seemed to escalate negatively, with Shanann confessing that Watts refused to hold her and “said he’s not there.” The distraught wife told her friend that she had been having trouble sleeping, and that “my eyes burn from crying so much.” She noted that she’d canceled what sounded to be a gender reveal party, and asserted, “This baby in my belly deserves his full love.”

While her friend sympathetically texted back reassurances that Watts would undoubtedly come around to the idea of having a son, Shanann continued to report escalating issues, saying that he refused to respond when she grabbed his hand during an ultrasound. She described how the pair had discussed having a third child — that they “talked it out a lot before hand” — and that he had been on board and happy with the decision.

AMERICAN MURDER STORY: 11 TRUE CRIME SCANDALS THAT SHOCKED THE NATION

“Only thing I can think of although I don’t think he has it in him is another girl,” Shanann chillingly concluded. (Watts, of course, was seeing mistress Nichol Kessinger at the time of the pregnancy.)

The texts continued, with Shanann finally revealing that Chris admitted he was “scared to death” at the idea of another baby, and wanted to keep the family just at their two young daughters, Bella and Celeste. “He has changed,” she stated. “I don’t know who he is.”

Watts is currently serving out a life sentence at Dodge Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison, in Waupun, Wis., for killing Shanann as well as his two little girls.