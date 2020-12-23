Model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, took a well-deserved vacation to St. Bart’s Island. On Tuesday, December 22, the pair was spotted on a hike, where Teigen looked stunning in a black swimsuit, the Daily Mail reported.

Teigen accessorized the deep cut swimsuit with a matching black bag, a scarf and comfortable sneakers for the outdoor activity. Teigen wore her hair in two braids as she kept her locks out of her face. Meanwhile, Legend donned an all-black outfit, made up of a plain black T-shirt and shorts.

The couple was joined by several pals on the hike, including Teigen’s mom, Vilailuck Teigen, but no masks were worn, and the group wasn’t exactly distant from one another, either.

That said, amid the coronavirus pandemic, visitors need to bring proof that they tested negative for COVID-19 within three days of arriving on the island, and if visitors can’t get tested, then they must take one on arrival and then quarantine until the results are in. The island reopened its doors to travelers from the U.S. in June, but anyone who stays there for more than a week must be retested.

Earlier that day, Teigen shared a clip of the group in a car on her Instagram Story with the caption, “This f***king goof troop.”

On the same day as the St. Barts hike, Teigen shared a “post-therapy face filter” on her Instagram Story. In the snap, she was crying as she worked through grief therapy after she suffered from a partial placental abruption earlier this year, which was the “only embryo” the duo had left. “It is going to be a long and hard journey” for Teigen, Us Weekly reported, adding that she is “doing her best to work on herself and stay positive.”

Teigen was candid about her miscarriage and shared a heartbreaking photo of herself in the hospital following the incident. The mom of two even wrote an essay on the ordeal and later got a tattoo in dedication of her late son, Jack.

After the year they had, Teigen and Legend deserve to take some time off and enjoy the sun!