Shots fired. Chrissy Teigen clapped back at a troll who tried to shame the social media personality for her posts.

The feud between the Cravings cookbook author and the the social media user began after Teigen joked about changing her Twitter header, which featured a pic from her Quibi show Chrissy’s Court, since the streaming service has shut down. “Guess I should change my chrissy’s court header lol goodbye quibi, only I understood uuuuuu,” she quipped via Twitter on Tuesday, December 8.

The bothered follower replied: “It’s official. I followed you on IG and here…. at first I thought you had funny interesting stories but now I realize you just go on about EVERYTHING. Unfollow on both.”

While Teigen’s initial response has since been deleted, the former fan was obviously not happy with her reaction as he fired back, writing: “I didn’t say anything horrible about you. What you just did was really classless.” After a fan came to Teigen’s defense and told the troll to be “nice,” the unknown person responded once more. “160 tweets within one hour is in my opinion too much,” they wrote before adding: “However the way she responded was completely classless.”

The 35-year-old then chimed in to shut down the conversation and wrote: “I haven’t tweeted for 3 days, then said 6 things. Lolllllll you are weird and angry.”

The 35-year-old has slowly made a return to social media after she and husband John Legend lost their third child, whom they named Jack, due to pregnancy complications in September. She shared a slew of heartbreaking black-and-white photos from their devastating experience in the hospital following Teigen’s miscarriage. “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive,” she captioned the post. “We will always love you.”

The mother of two later broke her silence about her loss with a heartbreaking letter to Medium in October. “I had asked my mom and John to take pictures, no matter how uncomfortable it was,” she wrote, referring to her hospital photos. “I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. … I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story.”

She continued: “I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”

Following the loss of their third child, Teigen tweeted: “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real,” before going silent on social media for nearly a month.

While the grieving parents continue to carry the loss of their baby boy, they haven’t lost the passion and love they share for one another. The “All of Me” singer took to Instagram last week to pay tribute to Teigen on her birthday with a touching post. “My love for you is infinite and unconditional,” he captioned the photo of the brunette beauty. “Thank you for bringing so much light and love to our family and to the world.”