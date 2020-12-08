Singer John Legend is making it clear that he wants more than *Conversations in the Dark* with wife Chrissy Teigen.

The EGOT winner couldn’t help but gush over his stunning wife after she shared a sexy snap of herself in a bra and underwear via Instagram on Tuesday, December 8. Teigen captioned the photo, “f*ck it! ♥️🥰,” which led her husband to cheekily respond: “Don’t mind if i do.”

The mother of two comically reacted to Legend’s comment — which garnered close to 142,000 likes — and wrote, “@johnlegend “hooooooooooly sh*t dude !!!!!!”

The power couple is certainly not shy when it comes to sharing their love and appreciation for one another. Teigen, 35, often takes to social media to share adorable snaps of the lovebirds with their daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2. The former Sports Illustrated model previously shared an array of photos from the couple’s makeover done by their daughter. “I don’t f*cking know, just swipe,” she hilariously captioned the post.

Legend also frequently displays his love for his brunette beauty. After losing their third child, Jack, due to pregnancy complications, the 41-year-old paid an emotional tribute to Teigen at the Billboard Music Awards.

“This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much,” he captioned the video of his “Never Break” performance at the 2020 awards show via Instagram. “I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test. We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient.

“Our love will remain. We will never break,” Legend added.

Last week, the “Wild” singer shared another touching post for his wife’s birthday. “We celebrate my queen today. Happy birthday, my darling. My love for you is infinite and unconditional,” he captioned the picture of Teigen. “Thank you for bringing so much light and love to our family and to the world.”

Legend and Teigen tied the knot in 2013 after first meeting on the set of one of Legend’s music videos in 2007. After being happily together for 13 years, Legend shared the couple’s secret to keeping their marriage strong. “It sounds obvious, but [it’s important to be] with someone you really care about, respect, and enjoy being around. I think that’s the crucial foundation,” The Voice coach previously said of his seven-year marriage. “Then communicating, being considerate, listening to your partner, and making sure their needs are met.”