Cuba Gooding Jr. appeared in court on August 13 for a pre-trial hearing as part of his ongoing sexual abuse case where his attorneys alleged police misconduct.

The Boyz N the Hood alum arrived at the Manhattan Criminal Court for the first time since his sex abuse trial was postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Gooding, 52, wore a midnight-blue suit and a black face mask. The Hollywood star’s temperature was taken upon arrival before taking the elevator up to the courtroom. As Gooding exited the building, he showed off his mask, which read, “Black Lives Matter” on the inside.

According to Page Six, Gooding’s defense team asked the judge if they could question an alleged victim about her breast size and sexual preferences. “This accuser speaks very comfortably on her blog posts about her desire and interest and preference to be in a ménage à trois rather than monogamous relationships,” Peter Toumbeikis — the attorney of the woman who called the cops on Gooding after he allegedly groped her at a rooftop bar in Manhattan in June 2019 — said. Gooding has denied any wrongdoing.

The judge concluded that the defense might be able to ask those types of questions if it proved relevant to their case.

Gooding is facing multiple charges of sexual abuse after nearly two dozen women have accused the actor of groping, forcible kissing and touching in accounts that mirror one another over a decades-long period, according to court documents filed in 2019.

The Jerry Maguire actor was originally scheduled to go on trial in April, but it was postponed as coronavirus cases began to skyrocket in New York and the state shut down most court proceedings.

On August 13, the New York native’s lawyer Mark Heller argued that detectives acted unprofessional when they began their investigation.

According to the Daily Mail, one sergeant wrote a “separate” police report about one of the occurrences, which they said was “out of character.” In addition, the authorities claim they refused to interview “witnesses” that they were told to speak to after one of the alleged incidents.

Heller has repeatedly tried to have the case thrown out and has called the allegations against Gooding “incredulous.”

The women involved in the incidents in the criminal case have not been named, and the women have not been cited by the prosecutors.

Gooding has maintained his innocence throughout the case.