Los Angeles fire crews responded to reports of smoke from what could have been a fire at the Beverly Hills, Calif., home of Oscar winner Denzel Washington, according to multiple reports, on Wednesday night, November 11.

The L.A.F.D. got a call of possible smoke from a recently serviced furnace on the second floor of the four-story, 28,887-square-foot mansion, which is owned by Washington’s production company in the gated Beverly Park community.

Firefighters determined there was no active fire in the residence after they searched through the house, climbed onto the roof and searched the walls with thermal imaging cameras for any concealed flames. The home is reportedly worth $14.6M.

FIT FOR A ‘LORD’—SCOTT DISICK‘S FORMER HIDDEN HILLS HOME HAS A BREATHTAKING BACKYARD: PHOTOS

L.A.F.D later concluded the recently serviced furnace “has now been safely taken off-line. There were no injuries, and all occupants have been allowed to return inside the residence.” Both Los Angeles and Beverly Hills fire departments left the scene at around 10:30 p.m.

It was not immediately known if the Training Day actor, 65, was home at the time.

Fans shared their immediate concern for The Equalizer star via social media. “Reportedly Denzel Washington’s house is on fire, but he’s ok,” one fan tweeted. “Finally the right time to use this gif,” along with a gif of Washington looking relieved.

VARSITY STARS! CELEBRITIES WHO EXCELLED IN SPORTS BEFORE FAME

Reportedly Denzel Washington’s house is on fire, but he’s ok. Finally the right time to use this gif. pic.twitter.com/XC4NJqP5In — Justin L. Hunte 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TheCompanyMan) November 12, 2020

Another user wrote, “Denzel is trending because there was a fire at his home. It seems all is well. But this is a good time to bring up that Denzel Washington is America’s greatest living actor,” as a third added: “I leave Twitter for 30 minutes and Denzel Washington house catches on fire.”

Washington’s press representative, Alan Neirob, told Fox News that “everyone is OK and safe.”

Washington has been married to Pauletta Pearson since 1983. The two share four children: Golden Globe-nominated BlacKkKlansman actor John David Washington, 36, Katia, 32, and 29-year-old twins Malcolm and Olivia.