Talk show host and lifestyle guru Rachael Ray’s Upstate New York home in Lake Luzerne was destroyed by a massive fire Sunday night.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office told ABC 10 that the home did belong to the TV personality, Ray.

The images of the house show the roof up in flames late at night, engulfing the home entirely.

A spokesperson for the 51-year-old host, Charlie Dougiello, said Ray and her family are safe and have not been injured.

“Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe,” the rep said. “The house is unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent.”

The talk show host, her husband, John Cusimano, and their dog were home during the initial start of the fire but were able to escape without harm.

The director of emergency services and fire coordinator for the county, Brian LaFleure, told CNN, “There were no injuries, which was good.”

“Right now, we’re in the process of determining what the cause may be. It’s nothing suspicious, but we’re looking to determine what the cause was.”

The cookbook author had previously been filming her daytime talk show, “The Rachael Ray Show,” from her upstate home during the pandemic.

Just hours before the fire, Ray posted photos on Instagram of the Charcuterie boxes she made for her husband and his friends’ first socially distanced golf outing in months.

The mouth-watering spread for the afternoon consisted of filet mignon subs, cured duck meat, goat cheese, sourdough crackers, and more.

Throughout the quarantine time, the New York native TV personality had been making Instagram cooking videos in her kitchen, with her husband making an appearance multiple times and assisting her.