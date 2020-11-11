The self proclaimed “Lord Disick” sure knows how to find a Hidden (Hills) gem. Scott Disick sold one of his California homes for $5.6M on Tuesday, November 10 — and the property has some stunning views.

The contemporary farmhouse was the 37-year-old’s second home in California. He also owns a seven-bed, seven-bath property in the Hills, which he purchased in 2015 for $5,960,000.

CHECK OUT JESSE METCALFE‘S NEW L.A. BACHELOR PAD, MAN CAVE INCLUDED! SEE THE PHOTOS

When the reality star isn’t selling homes, he’s flipping them! The Flip It Like Disick star launched his own reality TV series — where he flipped and remodeled high-end homes — in 2019 after appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Disick’s been linked to the Kardashians for over a decade now, due to his on-again-off-again relationship with the famous family’s oldest sibling, Kourtney Kardashian. The former flames — who dated from 2006-2015 — share children Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

PREPARING FOR BABY? TOUR JUSTIN BIEBER & HAILEY BALDWIN‘S NEW MANSION: PHOTOS

Following the co-parents’ separation, the father of three moved on to date model Sofia Richie, 22, for close to three years before they parted ways in August. Since their breakup, Disick was spotted with young models Bella Banos and Megan Blake Irwin. His most recent flame appears to be 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin. Disick was seen out with Hamlin at an Italian dinner days after the duo attended Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween-themed 25th birthday bash.

One thing is for sure, Disick’s former Hidden Hills estate served as the ultimate Bachelor pad.

Scroll through for a look at Disick’s former abode.