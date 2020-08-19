Joe Biden and Kamala Harris might be flying high with opinion polls giving them a big lead, however, all that came crashing down today after they were bumped off the cover of People magazine for singer Brandy, OK! has learned.

“Joe and Kamala gave their first interview to People to appear on the cover this week. They could have given it to any outlet but went with this one to get off the political pages and into the pop culture press. Their people are saying they were promised the cover and are now shocked to pick up this week’s issues with singer Brandy from the ’90s opening up about her mental health struggles and her daughter,” sources tell OK!.

VEEP CHIC! JOE BIDEN’S VICE PRESIDENT PICK KAMALA HARRIS SERVES SERIOUS STYLE AHEAD OF ELECTION PHOTOS

“As exciting as it might be to find out what happened to Brandy, isn’t the Presidential election and our country’s future a little more important? What happened to Joe and Kamala’s cover?” the insider adds.

Although the political pair — who will accept the political nomination on Thursday, August 20 — do appear in a small box on the top right-hand side, this wasn’t what they expected. “People has done full covers with the Trumps in the past. This is so weird. They get the first interview and then bury it? I’m sure Brandy and her mental health struggles could have been held one more week. She’s been gone for years, another seven days wouldn’t have made any different,” adds a media insider.

BEST FASHION MOMENTS OF THE 2020 DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION: MICHELLE OBAMA, EVA LONGORIA AND MORE PHOTOS

On August 11, Biden, 77, announced that he had picked Harris, 55, as his running mate. Despite the two disagreeing during the primary debate, it seems like the two are doing everything they can to take over the White House later this year. “It’s really, really, really important to have someone [like Harris on the ticket] with this intellectual capacity, educational background, backbone and stature,” he admitted to the outlet. “It’s going to change a lot.”

Harris also made it clear that she and Biden agree on one thing — their family morals. “That’s one of the things we have in common,” the lawyer told the outlet. “My children don’t call me stepmom, they call me Momala. We’re a very modern family. Their mom is a close friend of mine. … Joe and I have a similar feeling that really is how we approach leadership: family in every version that it comes.”

PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE KAMALA HARRIS USED TO DATE MONTEL WILLIAMS!

Meanwhile, Brandy, 41 — who has not put out an album in eight years — got candid about her battle with depression in People‘s cover story. “I was a little bit lost eight years ago musically, creatively, spiritually,” she expressed. “I had to pull myself together, I had to pull it all together and make it make sense.”