Ouch! President-Elect Joe Biden fractured his foot while playing with his dog over the weekend — and President Donald Trump sent him well-wishes following the incident.

“NEW: @nbcnews photographer captures @JoeBiden leaving orthopedic office in Delaware where the president-elect was just treated for what his doctor called a sprained right ankle from a fall Saturday,” Kelly O’Donnell tweeted on Sunday, November 29. In response, Trump wrote, “Get well soon!”

Biden was initially suspected to have sprained his ankle, but the prognosis was bumped up to a fracture. Biden’s doctor, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said in a statement that the initial X-rays did not show any clear fractures, but a CT scan revealed hairline fractures on his lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones in the middle of the foot.

“It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks,” the doctor said.

The President-Elect slipped and twisted his ankle, which caused the injury while he was playing with his dog Major, who is one of the Biden family’s two German Shepherds.

Biden’s team promptly confirmed the injury and said the 78-year-old would be examined by an orthopedist “out of an abundance of caution.” According to a spokesperson, Biden would “receive an x-ray and then additional CT Sunday afternoon … to avoid disrupting scheduled appointments on Monday.”

Reporters were not allowed to see Biden enter the doctor’s office on November 29, but a video of the President-Elect leaving shows him limping, however, he was able to walk without a crutch or any other aid.

Concerns have been raised about Biden’s age as he is the oldest President-Elect in history and will be 82 in four years, but during his 60 Minutes interview, Biden asserted that he is in “good shape” for his age.

Major and Biden’s other dog, Champ, will join the President-Elect in the White House in January, and Major will be the first rescue dog to live in the White House. Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, revealed earlier in the month that they will also be adopting a cat.

Despite the injury, the President-Elect doesn’t seem to be slowing down. He made even more headlines when it was revealed by the Biden-Harris transition team that the entire White House communications team will be filled with women. The seven upper ranks of the communication staff will be seated by female social media managers, which is yet another glass ceiling smashed by Biden and Kamala Harris.

“Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important duties of a President … I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women,” the President-Elect said on Sunday, November 29.

Get well soon!