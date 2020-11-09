Dog days are over! For the first time in four years — restoring a centuries-old tradition — the White House will be home to man’s best friend.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who will return to the White House after defeating President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, and wife Dr. Jill Biden have two German Shepherds: Champ and Major.

Joe — keeping his promise to Jill that if Barack Obama won his presidential election, he would get her a pup — surprised her with a 3-month-old adorable dog, Champ. Obama made the same exact promise to his daughters, and the world got to meet Bo.

Keeping it in the family, Joe’s granddaughters named Champ, which had a sentimental meaning for the President-Elect. During his 2008 VP campaign speeches, he would tell the story of how his father inspired him with the mantra, “Any time you get knocked down, champ, get up!”

In November 2018, the Bidens would go on to adopt Major from the Delaware Humane Association.

“Today is Major’s lucky day!” read a post on the group’s Facebook page at the time. “Not only did Major find his forever home, but he got adopted by Vice President Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden! The Bidens have gotten to know Major while fostering him and are now ready to make the adoption official.”

It’s also “major” news for Major — the pup will make history as the first rescue dog to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, according to NBC News.

Furry friends are a huge part of our lives, filling you with hope and happiness every single day. Champ and Major have brought great joy to the Biden’s and will do the same to America when running the lawns of the White House.

