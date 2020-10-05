Ed Sheeran is one of the best-selling artists in the world. He has sold more than 150 million records since he burst onto the music scene in 2011.

However, the new dad has revealed that he was told he would never make it big because of his ginger hair. He was even urged to give up on rapping by his previous manager.

BEYONCÉ, JAY Z, ED SHEERAN, & MORE PERFORM AT THE 2018 GLOBAL CITIZENS FESTIVAL

Sheeran’s present manager, Stuart Camp — who has helped him throughout his career — revealed what Sheeran was first told when he entered the music industry.

“The other management ac­tually resigned from him because they said he wasn’t going anywhere,” Camp told The Sun, adding that he was told to “drop the looping pedal, dye his hair black and give up on rapping.”

ED SHEERAN DROPPED 50 POUNDS AFTER HE FELT ‘PRESSURE’ FROM TROLLS TO LOSE WEIGHT

Sheeran had also revealed his thoughts on his ginger hair. Last year, he had said that he would cry every day at school after being taunted by his peers for his appearance.

“Ginger, had a stutter, wore huge glasses, just a bit odd, but then as I got older I kind of loved it,” Sheeran revealed in an interview with DJ Nihal and rapper Dave, adding that it was his music that helped him regain his confidence.

“I have always looked a little bit quirky and I never had much luck with girls. It was always like I looked a bit weird and then when I started playing music every time I would do a gig everyone was like ‘oh it’s the ginger guy with the small guitar’ and you get remembered for that,” he said.

MADAME TUSSAUDS UNVEILS WAX FIGURE OF ED SHEERAN

“It’s great to be weird,” he added.

Sheeran was on a break from his music career after the birth of his first daughter, Lyra, with wife Cherry Seaborn. However, he is ready to hit the studio!

Camp recently told the “Straight Up” podcast: “We’ve started recording now. We’ll probably put a record out this time next year. I’m looking at a piece of paper that actually has the tracklisting for the album after the next one on it. He’s always one or two albums ahead.”