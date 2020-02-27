Vanessa's words for Kobe were equally as heartbreaking. "God knew they [Kobe and Gianna] couldn't be on this Earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together. Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got [daughters] Nani, Bibi and Coco. We're still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo-Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in Heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both, and miss you, forever and always. Mommy," she said.