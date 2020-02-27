trending in NEWS

Vanessa Bryant revealed that Kobe Bryant‘s sister Sharia got a giant tattoo in honor of her brother and late niece Gianna on Instagram on Thursday, February 27. The NBA star’s widow shared a pic of her sister-in-law’s new ink, and her followers were quick to remark on the touching tribute.

