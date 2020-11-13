A group of four Florida teenagers has been arrested for attempted murder, having allegedly taken a van and ran over over the mother of another teen with whom they had an ongoing dispute with.

On Monday, November 9, Polk County deputies were called to a Polk City residence, where they discovered an unnamed teenage victim and his mother, with the boy beaten up and his mom critically injured. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s office, 18-year-old Elijah Stansell, 16-year-old Raven Sutton, 15-year-old Kimberly Stone, and 14-year-old Hannah Eubank have all been taken into custody as a result.

Investigations revealed that Stansell rounded up the others to accompany him to the victim’s house in order to “handle” an ongoing issue — allegedly romantic in nature. The teens banged on the victim’s front door, resulting in the victim coming out of the side door and into his carport to see who was there. Stansell physically attacked him, then along with Sutton followed him into his house when the victim attempted to go back inside.

At that time, the victim’s mom came home, causing the teens to run off to their van. The mother followed, and began attempting to take pictures of the teens and their vehicle with her cell phone. While she stood in the road attempting documentation, Stansell intentionally ran into her, then over her, before fleeing the scene.

“This was a coordinated, planned attack, carried out by a group of teens who beat up a teen then ran over his mother, leaving her for dead,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “I can’t even fathom teenagers doing something so heinous. Our prayers are with this family.”

Surveillance video, as well as several eyewitnesses, confirmed the attack in the carport, inside the home, the act of running over the woman and the subsequent flight of the teens.

Local news has identified the teenage victim as Stone’s ex-boyfriend. Stone is allegedly currently in a relationship with Stansell. News also identified the mother as Suzette Penton, who works as a librarian in the area.

According to the sheriff’s report, all four teens admitted to the confrontation, with Stone claiming she remained in the van after directing the others to the victims’ residence. All admitted being in the van when Stansell intentionally ran over the victim’s mother and then fleeing in the van after seriously injuring her.

Stansell is being held in Polk County Jail, while the others were taken to a juvenile assessment facility. The mother is currently in very critical condition in the hospital.