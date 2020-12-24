Thinking about the past? George Michael‘s ex Fadi Fawaz was caught breaking into the late singer’s home in London — right before the fourth anniversary of Michael’s Christmas Day death.

The 47-year-old smashed a window in order to get inside the property on Tuesday, December 22, police said. “This is my place. George wanted me to have,” he screamed as officers kicked him out.

Michael’s house has been empty ever since the musician’s family kicked out Fawaz last year.

“Fadi looked in a bad way, like he’d been living rough,” an eyewitness said about the hairstylist, who has battled drug and alcohol addiction. “He was very emotional.”

“He somehow managed to get over the security fence before smashing one of the windows and going inside,” the onlooker added. “When the police arrived they tried to reason with him but he just kept screaming that it was his place and George wanted him to have it. In the end, they dragged him out and sent him packing but I wonder how long it will be before he returns.”

An insider surmised that Fawaz must be “lonely” this time of year since the anniversary of Michael’s death is on the horizon. “He’s been his worst enemy for years but it’s hard not to feel some sympathy for him,” they said.

Despite causing a scene, Fawaz was not arrested. Instead, police asked him to leave the area, and he obliged.

This is hardly the first time Fawaz has made a scene about his ex. In August, he was arrested for attacking parked cars with hammers in London. “He looked as if he had been living rough and it’s hard to believe this was George Michael’s ex,” an eyewitness said at the time. “I heard all the commotion, then saw him as the police arrived.”

In July 2019, he was arrested after he smashed windows, furniture, walls and ceilings with a sledgehammer at Michael’s house. Fawaz had been living there ever since he found Michael, 53, dead on Christmas Day in 2016.

“We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed,” he said at the time. “We don’t know what happened yet. Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I.”

He later tweeted: “It’s an Xmas I will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning … I will never stop missing you xx.”

The “Last Christmas” crooner did not leave anything for Fawaz in his will.

The Sun was the first to report the news about Fawaz breaking in.