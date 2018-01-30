Catching Up
‘Glee’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
Success & tragedy have befallen the stars of the series, which ended 3 years ago.
It’s been nearly three years since the stars of Glee took their final bow, and much has happened to the cast since. While some have found great success elsewhere on TV and even on Broadway, others haven’t been so lucky. Today, especially, the cast was struck by tragedy when Mark Salling was found dead after an apparent suicide. Click through to see what the Glee cast is up to now.
1 of 15
2 of 15
3 of 15
4 of 15
5 of 15
6 of 15
7 of 15
8 of 15
9 of 15
10 of 15
11 of 15
12 of 15
13 of 15
14 of 15
15 of 15
1/15
Sound off in the comments below!