NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

Glee Cast Where Are They Now PP View Gallery
Catching Up

‘Glee’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

January 30, 2018 17:12PM

Success & tragedy have befallen the stars of the series, which ended 3 years ago.

It’s been nearly three years since the stars of Glee took their final bow, and much has happened to the cast since. While some have found great success elsewhere on TV and even on Broadway, others haven’t been so lucky. Today, especially, the cast was struck by tragedy when Mark Salling was found dead after an apparent suicide. Click through to see what the Glee cast is up to now.

‘Glee’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Back to intro
1/15
Mark had been on the show since its 2009 premiere, but in 2015, the actor was arrested and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. He later pled guilty to the charges, and was facing four to seven years in prison before his death this morning.
Another cast original, Cory Monteith, passed away in 2013 after an accidental overdose. The actor played football star turned Glee lead singer Finn Hudson on the show, and dated co-star Lea Michele in real life.
Lea found success on the show Scream Queens after Glee ended, and has since joined the ABC series The Mayor. She still posts tributes to Cory on social media, remembering their relationship.
Fan favorite Darren Criss moved to Broadway after Glee, starring in such shows as How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. He’s currently starring on the Ryan Murphy (Glee creator) miniseries The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.
Naya Rivera’s professional successes have been marred by a somewhat chaotic personal life. The Glee star married Ryan Dorsey shortly after calling off her engagement to Big Sean. Ryan and Naya had a son in 2015. Then this past Thanksgiving, cops were called to the couple’s home when Naya allegedly hit Ryan while on a walk with their son.
Naya’s on-screen sidekick Heather Morris competed on Dancing with the Stars, but otherwise, the former pro dancer has been living a quiet life with her husband Taylor Hubbel and their two children.
Amber Riley also competed on Dancing with the Stars, and even went on to win the Mirrorball trophy! She’s continued working in musical theater. The actress appeared in NBC’s live production of The Wiz in 2015, and she starred in the London run of Dreamgirls in 2016. Fans can catch her next in the TV series Fly.
Glee favorite Chris Colfer made a career change after the show ended, and has written a children’s book series called The Land of Stories. The six-volume series has made Chris a #1 New York Times bestselling author.
Kevin McHale has gone on to several hosting gigs since leaving Glee. From 2014 to 2016, he hosted the series Virtually Famous. He’s currently one of four hosts on Sick of My Own Voice on Dash Radio.
Dianna Agron married Mumford and Sons musician Winston Marshall in 2016, and has appeared in a few indie films.
Jenna Ushkowitz returned to the stage after Glee ended, appearing in such shows as Hair, The Wedding Singer, and Waitress.
Melissa Benoist, who played Marley Rose in the last few seasons, has since gone on to become a bonafide TV star. The actress is the star of Supergirl, and has appeared on Arrow and The Flash.
Matthew Morrison has been hugely successful on Broadway following the end of Glee. The actor starred in Finding Neverland and has had guest starring roles in shows like The Good Wife and Grey’s Anatomy.
Jane Lynch, already well-know before the show, has become a household name since her years on Glee. The actress hosts the popular game show Hollywood Game Night, for which she’s won two Emmys.
Which Glee star was your favorite? Sound off in the comments below!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Shares How To Travel In Style
STYLE