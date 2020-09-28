You could never accuse Gwyneth Paltrow of being a prude. She did, after all, come up with the concept of the best-selling Goop vagina-scented candle while high on mushrooms.

So to celebrate her 48th birthday on Sunday, September 27, the Oscar-winning star got everyone’s attention by posing completely naked and posting the picture to Instagram.

“In nothing but my birthday suit today… thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off. #goopgenes,” Paltrow captioned the photo.

The post, which has garnered over 700,000 likes, saw a slew of birthday wishes from celebs rushed as well as comments on her killer curves. However, not everyone was happy — especially her slightly embarrassed 16-year-old daughter, Apple Martin.

The producer posted a loving tribute to her on Instagram (this time, however, Paltrow was in clothes!).

“This bada** is 48 today,” he wrote. “She makes pizza from scratch, is never late for cocktail hour, makes looking good annoyingly easy and never skips an opportunity to put an a**hole in his place. She makes friends feel like family and family feel like friends. Trust me, she’s the best. Happy, happy, happy birthday, Beauty. I love you. PS – if anyone reading this wants to get Gwyneth something for her birthday, please VOTE! Register your friends to VOTE! Drive people to the polls! She absolutely loves it when you VOTE!!”

Paltrow was married to Coldplay singer Martin for ten years before deciding to “consciously uncouple” in 2014. Paltrow tied the knot with Falchuk, 49, during a private ceremony in September 2018.