Halle Berry has laughed off a rumor claiming that she’s “bad in bed.”

The comment was made earlier this week by actress LisaRaye McCoy on her podcast, Cocktails with Queens, when she told her co-hosts Vivica A. Fox, Syleena Johnson, and Claudia Jordan how Berry’s bedroom skills, or lack thereof, were no secret in Hollywood.

The Oscar winner was called into question while the women examined Toni Braxton’s sex life, with Jordan recalling how the R&B singer was always surrounded by plenty of “fine men back in the day.”

In response to her comment, McCoy chimed in, saying: “We don’t know what she’s doing in the bedroom. It could be like Halle Berry.”

When her co-hosts asked The Players Club diva to elaborate what she meant, McCoy asserted: “That’s what they say. That’s what I read, and that’s what I heard.”

Ms. @TheRealLRaye1, ask my my man @vanhunt he’ll tell ya all y'all need ta know. 😂 https://t.co/ozoUtmFEH3 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) November 25, 2020

It didn’t take long for the video clip of the women discussing Berry’s sexual prowess to go viral on social media, nor did it take long for the Catwoman actress to give a direct response to McCoy’s accusations.

“Ms.@TheRealLRaye1, ask my man @vanhunt he’ll tell ya all y’all need ta know,” she tweeted with a crying laughing emoji at the end, which implied that the mother of one hadn’t taken the comments to heart.

When McCoy returned for the next episode of the podcast, she didn’t hesitate to apologize for her remarks, noting that she had no actual knowledge of Berry’s performance in the bedroom because she is “not gay or bisexual.”

Still, despite what had been said, McCoy apologized and stressed that her social media had been flooded with comments from Berry’s fans slamming the 53-year-old for criticizing another woman’s personal business — especially since she later admitted to not having any knowledge regarding Berry’s sex life.

Halle Berry is living rent-free in Lisa Raye’s head pic.twitter.com/iJSbschef6 — Shamar English (@english_shamar) November 26, 2020

In an effort to clear the air once and for all, McCoy then took to her Instagram page to write a lengthy post on what made her say those things about the Monster’s Ball actress, to begin with.

“F*k Outta Here Yall…. 1st @halleberry true don’t know about your s****h and NEVER said anything about you being able to keep a man personally either.

“Was reporting from a previous source of gossip for my show adding commentary. Distasteful? Yes ma’am i can see that. Sorry? Totally….. it was taking out of context because it was not meant that way.”

She concluded by assuring fans there was no bad blood between her and Berry and that the latter “is an Icon and the GOAT.”

And in reference to Berry’s tweet, telling McCoy to ask her boyfriend Van Hunt about her efforts in the sack, the podcaster left people assured that she wouldn’t bother to raise any further questions about their sex life, “but I’m sure we’ll probably report on this too so thanks for the tea.”