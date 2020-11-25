Actress Gabourey Sidibe is engaged as her boyfriend, Brandon Frankel, popped the question on Tuesday, November 24. But who is her hunky new fiancé?

The 37-year-old broke the news with a cute video on Instagram and showed off her new bling. “Ah, I put a ring on it. We’re engaged!” Frankel shouts in the clip.

“It’s weird that people think we’re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see,” Sidibe wrote. “My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever.”

Frankel works as a Cameo talent manager but a quick look at his social media accounts reveal that the 35-year-old is a big fitness buff, which is mentioned in his bio and clearly evidenced by his chiseled abs.

The American Horror Story actress described her beau as “the partner I thought I was too independent to need. I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!!”

