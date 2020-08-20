Actress Hayden Panettiere is opening up about the domestic abuse and violence she experienced in her past relationship with Brian Hickerson, who is now being charged and possibly sent to prison.

Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend threatened to release videos of the Nashville star that would humiliate her after he was arrested earlier this year for allegations of domestic violence towards the 31-year-old.

The police report stated that Hickerson struck the Remember the Titans actress with ‘a closed fist on the right side of her face.”

Hickerson had been accused of witness intimidation and last week, a warrant for his felony arrest had been sent out across the country. If charged, Hickerson may face up to 10 years in prison. He had already been charged with eight counts in the case.

The actress’s ex was arrested on February 14 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming due to domestic battery and interfering with a police officer.

As the 31-year-old’s legal troubles mounted, Us Weekly reported that he had direct communication with the star and told her he would release humiliating tapes if she did not drop the charges against him.

The star’s ex was previously arrested back in May 2019 in connection with another domestic violence incident towards the mother of one.

Hickerson had a pretrial conference this Monday, six months after the arrest on Valentine’s Day. He initially entered a not guilty plea and denied the allegations, according to his lawyer who is working to get the warrant against him dropped, claiming his client “asserts he did not violate any release condition.”

The court documents report that the South Carolina native tried reaching out to the New York born actress in March but it became “much more directed and threatening in manner toward the end of June.”

“Some of the “embarrassing’ information … appears to be for short video clips that were sent from [Hickerson] to [Panettiere] during this exchange from a previous incident at an unknown date and time,” the documents stated.

A source disclosed that Hickerson “has been trying to post bail in California … but the only way is turn himself in and post bail with a court date.”

The Golden Globe nominated TV star was previously engaged for five years to the Ukraine athlete, Wladimir Klitschko, before splitting in 2018- the two share their 5-year-old daughter, Kaya.

In a statement released last month, the blonde beauty explained she was “coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve.”

“I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life.”