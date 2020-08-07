Allegations continue to pile up for Ellen DeGeneres.

Now, a producer who worked on DeGeneres’ show has claimed she is a “kiss a**” who is only keen on liking famous people.

The producer, Hedda Muskat, speaking to an Australian radio station, KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O, claimed that Ellen “did not like people”.

Muskat worked as a human interest producer for the show’s debut season in 2003.

On the KIIS FM show, she highlighted how she noticed that the comedian “was not friendly with people” — the only people she seemed to like, she said, were “the A-list movie stars”.

“She’s a big kiss a**. She’s a star … you know what.”

Muskat added that she was “emotionally abused” and “fired for no reason”.

She also added that her job was given to a guy she trained, and who was 24-years-old with “no experience”.

Muskat also claimed that DeGeneres had a habit of snarling at staffers.

She said: “When you walk into her office for example, to pitch her your segments, there was always a snarl.

“I always felt that I was never welcomed in her office, she always hurried me.

“It irritates me that people think she’s all sweetness and light and she gets away with it.”

Muskat is not the first one to speak out against DeGeneres. Over the last few weeks, several stars and people working in the industry have come out rallying against DeGeneres, who now finds herself in a pool of accusations for her behavior on the show with staff members.

However, others, such as Katy Perry, spoke of only “positive takeaways” from their experience on the show.

“I think we all have witnessed the light and continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love and a hug, friend @TheEllenShow,” tweeted Perry.

Kevin Hart also took to social media to defend DeGeneres. He wrote: “I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f***ing planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day one.”