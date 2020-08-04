Ellen DeGeneres has been taking a lot of heat for the toxic work environment allegations on her talk show.

From intimidation to sexual misconduct, the staff is leaving no mercy for the wrongdoings that have taken place. A Buzzfeed report led to an internal investigation by parent company WarnerMedia to find out what was going on behind the scenes of The Ellen Show.

The talk show host broke her silence last week when she sent out a letter to her staff apologizing for the previous mistreatment and said she is committed to making changes to ensure a happy workplace for all.

Amidst the investigation and workplace allegations, many of her A-list guests, whom she has known for years, have remained silent.

However, longtime guest and friend, Katy Perry, spoke out in support of DeGeneres in a series of late-night tweets. The new mother has appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show 14 times since 2008.

Perry wrote: “I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow,” Perry continued. “I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought.”

Some other stars have also spoken out in DeGeneres’s defense, such as Ted Cruz, Scooter Braun, Geraldo Rivera and others.

The daytime talk show hosts’ wife, Portia De Rossi, also broke her silence on August 3 to show her support with a post on Instagram that said “I Stand By Ellen,” captioning it, “To all our fans….we see you. Thank you for your support.”

The Arrested Development actress included multiple hashtags: #stopbotattacks #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres, #IStandByEllen, #IstandByEllenDeGeneres ‬and #bekindtooneanother.

The 62-year-old’s controversial work allegations continue to cripple her career as a source told OK! that “Despite pleas from producers and executives at the network to hire an experienced and expert crisis manager to get her out of this mess, Ellen is dragging her feet because she doesn’t want to spend the money”

The comedian and talk show host has also been taking some heat for her ‘tone-deaf’ remarks like comparing her time in quarantine to being in jail.

While DeGeneres might have some stars defending her honor, OK! has learned that the conversations for actress Kristen Bell to replace the comedian may still be ongoing.