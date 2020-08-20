Hillary Clinton used her time at the DNC Convention to warn of President Donald Trump trying to “sneak or steal his way” to a second term—but she did so covering up yet another scandal that ties her to alleged sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

OK! has exclusively learned Clinton, a former Presidential candidate and First Lady, hired Maxwell’s nephew, Alexander Djerassi, to work in her office at the State Department when she served as Secretary of State.

Alexander Djerassi, the son of Ghislaine’s sister Isabel Maxwell, was gifted a very powerful and prestigious position within her State Department and the US Government.

WOAH! BILL CLINTON RECEIVES MASSAGE BY FORMER JEFFREY EPSTEIN VICTIM CHAUNTAE DAVIES WHILE IN AFRICA

According to his online profile, Mr. Djerassi was chief of staff and special assistant in the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, covering U.S. relations with Arab states, Israel, and Iran from 2009 to 2012.

“Secretary Clinton gave Alex a job in one of the most sensitive areas of Obama’s executive apparatus,” a source said.

“The fact Alex Djerassi, fresh out of college, was put in charge of the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, covering the Middle East, was an interesting move.

“He worked directly on the Arab Spring, and Hillary sent Alex as the US representative to the expatriate rebel groups Friends of Libya and Friends of the Syrian People. His was given special treatment.”

A year before Mr. Djerassi’s appointment, his aunt’s ex-boyfriend, Epstein, pleaded guilty to a state charge (one of two) of procuring for prostitution a girl below age 18 and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Epstein served almost 13 months before being released for a year of probation on house arrest until August 2010.

HILLARY CLINTON REVEALS PAINFUL DETAILS FROM THE ELECTION IN HER MEMOIR

What’s more, during his tenure at the State Dept., Maxwell attended Chelsea Clinton’s wedding to Marc Mezvinsky in July 2010.

This stunning revelation is bound to raise more questions about the links between the Clintons, Maxwell, and the late Epstein, who was found dead last August in his Metropolitan Correctional Center jail cell in Manhattan.

It also comes after photos emerged showing Hillary’s husband, former president Bill Clinton, enjoying a neck massage from an Epstein-Maxwell victim in never-before-seen images.

The pictures emerged as Clinton was set to make a rallying speech in support of Joe Biden at the Democratic convention on Tuesday night.

Clinton, who has sought to minimize his connections to Epstein, is seen sitting comfortably and laughing as Chauntae Davies, then a 22-year-old massage therapist, as she rubs her hands into his shoulders.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL REPORTEDLY ATTEMPTED TO RECRUIT A YOUNG PARIS HILTON FOR JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Epstein’s accused madam, Maxwell, encouraged Davies to give Clinton, then 56, a massage while the group was refueling at a small airport in Portugal.

Maxwell, 58, was arrested in July and is currently in prison on a six-count indictment in connection to Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

Mr. Djerassi is the son of Isabel Maxwell who married Dale Djerassi in 1984.

Mr. Djerassi’s online profile stated: “He worked on matters relating to democratization and civil society in the Arab world, the Arab uprisings, and Israeli-Palestinian peace. Djerassi has served as a U.S. representative to the Friends of Libya conferences, Friends of the Syrian People conferences, U.S.-GCC Strategic Coordination Forum, and several UN General Assemblies.”