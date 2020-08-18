Bill Clinton was photographed being massaged by Jeffrey Epstein victim Chauntae Davies during a trip to Africa in 2002. In the photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the former president, 73, was smiling and laughing as Davies, who was 22 years old at the time, rubbed his shoulders.

Clinton — who was wearing a yellow button down shirt with khakis — was sitting down in a chair while Davies was standing up behind him. Davies was sporting a blue sweatshirt with white sweatpants. According to the outlet, Clinton was experiencing pain in his neck after he fell asleep on Epstein’s private jet while they were on a humanitarian trip.

Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell — who is currently in prison on sex trafficking charges — reportedly stirred the pot and had Davies give Clinton a massage in the first place while the group was waiting for their plane at a small airport in Portugal. Clinton, Epstein, and Maxwell, along with other celebrities, were in Africa as part of a project for Clinton’s foundation to raise awareness about the AIDS crisis.

“Ghislaine chimed in to be funny and said that I could give him a massage,” she said. “Everyone had a little chuckle but Ghislaine in her prim British accent insisted and said I was good. The President then asked me, ‘Would you mind giving it a crack?’”

However, Davies — who has claimed she was raped by Epstein on his private island — had nothing but positive things to say about Clinton. “Although the image looks bizarre, President Clinton was a perfect gentleman during the trip and I saw absolutely no foul play involving him,” Davies said.

“He turned his back to me and I reached up and I started to rub out the kink in our former President’s neck and shoulder,” she explained. Davies even confessed to an awkward moment between her and the politician — four years after he had an affair with Monica Lewinsky. “I’ve got a bad angle, would you mind getting on your knees,” she innocently asked him. “I’m not at all sure what came over me.”

“I was groggy and have always been the queen of putting my foot in my mouth,” she said in an excerpt from her soon-to-be released memoir. “For a moment, the room fell silent. I couldn’t believe I’d said that. The words just shot out before I realized what I was saying or who I said it to.”

Luckily, Clinton — whose face “turned the color of fire” — laughed. “The whole room was laughing too,” she dished. “And, being the good sport he was, he sat down so I could get a better angle.”

Davies was asked to travel to Africa with Clinton, Epstein, and Maxwell just one week before they left. After she arrived at the airfield, she was asked to wear a uniform and acted as a flight attendant while on the plane. Davies was surprised to see Clinton on the flight, but she insisted he was “charming and sweet.”

In other photos, Clinton and Maxwell are seen posing together before they boarded Epstein’s plane, while another snap showed Clinton playing cards on the flight.

Despite traveling with Epstein — who hanged himself in prison in August 2019 — Clinton revealed in a statement that he knew “nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has previously been charged in New York.”

“In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the Clinton Foundation,” the statement continued. “Staff, supporters of the Foundation, and his Secret Service detail traveled on every leg or every trip.”