If you’re quarantining by yourself this week, you’re not the only one. While people around the world are gearing up for Christmas with their family (even if by Zoom!), Brenda Fricker, who played the iconic “pigeon lady” in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, got candid about her lack of plans for the holiday weekend.

“I would be lying if I said that it would be a nice and happy Christmas because … I’m old and I live alone. It can be very dark,” the 75-year-old admitted on the The Ray D’Arcy Show, while noting she spent the last few Christmases alone. “I just turn the phone off and put the blinds down. I do pre-record some good programs, and I have my dog and I get myself through it that way.”

15 LITTLE-KNOWN FACTS ABOUT ‘HOME ALONE’: MACAULAY CULKIN‘S SALARY & MORE

She added: “I don’t want to be sounding kind of negative but it is a different kind of Christmas, that’s all.”

While Fricker doesn’t find Christmas “all that difficult,” the Oscar winner — she became the first Irish actress to win the award for Best Supporting Actress for the biopic My Left Foot — said New Year’s Eve is where her real troubles lie. The actress explained that there’s “no one to turn around to hug or smile at” when the local church bells ring at midnight to ring in the new year.

“I can’t get away from the bells,” she quipped. “There are churches everywhere!” When the host remarked that it’s “ironic” that so many families will be watching Home Alone during their holiday festivities, as Fricker sits home alone, she unguardedly responded: “Well, the pigeon lady was very much on her own.” HOLLYWOOD’S BEST ‘ELF ON THE SHELF’ MEMES — JIMMY FALLON, MARIAH CAREY & MORE While Fricker is widely known for her role in the family favorite 1992 Christmas classic, she has been in the business for an impressive six decades. Fricker appeared in numerous movies and films, including Angels in the Outfield, Albert Nobbs, My Left Foot, Forgive Me and more. This year, the original 1990 Home Alone turned 30. Click here for 15 little-known facts about the famous film.