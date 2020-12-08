Hollywood stars are certainly getting into the holiday spirit! Over the weekend, The Real co-host Garcelle Beauvais started a trend on Instagram by reposting a photo of herself with a small image of Pharrell Williams sitting on her left shoulder from The Morgan Letters.

“You’ve heard of Elf on a Shelf, now get ready for this,” the 54-year-old shared on her Instagram page, noting that their first names rhyme.

GET ORGANIZED! 5 HOLIDAY HOSTING TIPS FROM ‘HOME EDIT’ EXPERTS CLEA SHEARER & JOANNA TEPLIN

From there, Elizabeth Banks came aboard. “I know you’ve all heard of Elf on the Shelf, but have you heard of … (Inspired by @garcelle) #MyElf,” the actress captioned the shot, which rhymes “Hanks” with “Banks.”

The Elf on the Shelf tradition started in 2005 after a book called The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition was released about the fictional character. Since then, parents started placing a small elf doll in their home and told their children the elf watches over them and then reports back to Santa every night to tell him if they have been naughty or nice. After he visits the North Pole at night, he is found in a new spot inside the home every day. However, if kids touch the elf, all of his magical powers go away.

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham and Kelly Clarkson have displayed their elf in their homes around the holidays.

CHEERS! KATIE HOLMES SHARES 5 TIPS FOR CELEBRATING THE HOLIDAYS — AT HOME

But this year, celebrities are turning themselves into the toy… and more and more A-listers have jumped on the bandwagon.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the best memes, which will definitely have you laughing out loud!