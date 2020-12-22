Maybe he really is Wolverine! Hugh Jackman bore the cold waters on the Hamptons beach in New York shirtless in the middle of winter on Monday, December 21 with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness and we’re freezing even thinking about it!

Although Furness had a wetsuit on, Page Six spotted Jackman wearing only a pair of swim trunks. As the water was a cold 44 degrees that day, we don’t know how Jackman bore it!

The couple brought the pooches with them on the beach trip and looked happily in love as they kissed and shared an intimate hug before they dove into the water. Given that Jackman is even still built live Wolverine, maybe that’s why he could handle the cold water!

Jackman seems to visit the Hamptons beach often as he was spotted in the same location over summer wearing a cowboy hat and sunglasses. Except now it looks like Jackman doesn’t have any winter-appropriate beachwear, that said, perhaps bearing the elements helps make you feel more alive.

Meanwhile, Jackman rekindled his “beef” with Ryan Reynolds in the name of charity. The actors competed against each other to raise the most funds. They teamed up with Sam’s Club and whichever actor sold more products from their personal brands (Reynold’s Aviation Gin and Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee) won and donations of an equal value would be made to SickKids Foundation and Laughing Man Foundation.

It wasn’t a cash grab for Jackman and Reynolds though as fans could vote online without the need to buy anything!

As Jackman won, he as given the opportunity to roast Reynolds in which he told the Deadpool actor that “Everyone hates you,” in a hilarious clip where he broke his victory news to Reynolds.

“You are gracious in defeat. It’s a start,” he then told Reynolds on Twitter.

“Don’t concede. Demand a recount. Take it to the Nacho Supreme Court,” on fan told Reynolds in a nod to the Presidental Election recounts and President Trump‘s unwillingness to concede.

“Ryan lost, I guess it’s time to go blind myself by watching Green Lantern,” another joked.

Well… we’re glad Jackman and Reynolds have been finding ways to keep themselves occupied over quarantine.