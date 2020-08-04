Jessica Alves, formerly known as the “Human Ken Doll,” has revealed her shocking new look on Instagram leaving her 1 million followers speechless.

Jessica Alves, born as Rodrigo Alves in Brazil in 1983, moved to London when she was 19 and studied at the London School of Economics. In 2018, Alves appeared on UK’s Celebrity Big Brother as a celebrity castmate before being expelled from the show on the tenth day of filming for using racial slurs.

The former UK Celebrity Big Brother star wore a black plunging swimsuit with furry heels in her swipe through Instagram post. Alves also sported long blonde hair – positioned perfectly over her eye-popping cleavage with the caption, “Feeling hot at 40C in #marbella #spain #andalucia.”

Alves shared her first bikini pics Monday standing next to a pool, showing off her latest procedure – a $54,000 butt augmentation.

Since the young age of 17, the transgender TV star, now 36, has had over 100 cosmetic procedures costing the reality star roughly $1 million.

The fashionista said, “Over the years I have been playing a character and being a man and I tried my best to be a male. After all, I was born in this body as a male.”

Fans and admirers were quick to praise the star’s photos, which have garnered over 26,000 likes and 1,900 comments, saying she looked “amazing” and pointing out how “happy” and “confident” Alves appeared.

“You look truly happy, that’s the main thing,” one follower wrote, to which Alves responded, “Thanks darling and yes, I am very happy.”

“I wish I could change my body to become what I want. You look so happy and beautiful,” added another.

“Definitely a beautiful woman and I love this pic!” a third wrote.

Since transitioning to a woman at the beginning of the year, Alves revealed that she has never felt better, adding that she has “always felt like Barbie” on the inside.

The former “Human Ken Doll” said on a British morning show, “I was very unhappy and I either had the transition or die. It was one or the other.” She continued, “I still need two or three more surgeries to complete my transition, and then I swear I will be done with plastic surgery – there is only so much one can take.”

Despite being formerly known for her likeness to a Ken doll, she is ready to leave that behind. Alves revealed that she spent a whopping $99,500 on “feminisation” surgery and she hopefully “would like to have a child and like to have a baby.”

Alves said that reactions to her transition have been positive, and her dating life has improved. She gushed to The Mirror in an interview earlier this year saying, “I finally feel like the real me. Glamorous, beautiful and feminine.”