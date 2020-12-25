Rapper Iggy Azalea has blasted her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti for supposedly canceling Christmas plans with their six-month-old son Onyx at the last minute.

According to the “Fancy” hitmaker, his former flame chose to spend his time with a woman whom he’s alleged to have cheated on her with throughout her nine-month pregnancy.

In a series of explosive tweets, the 30-year-old didn’t hold back as she slammed her ex for bailing on their child.

Everything not for the net, but at a certain point when someone just taking advantage like CRAZY airing it out is all you can do. Night. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

“I would never decide to do something of my own free will that meant missing a milestone moment with my son & if you do you’re trash.”

Azalea also told her 7.7 million followers that while Carti had no problems promoting his new album, Whole Lotta Red, followed by a listening party, Onyx didn’t appear to be on his list of priorities, and his decision not to see him on Christmas Day was beyond hurtful.

“Soo bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son.

“Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more? TRASH.”

To clarify this man was literally at my house last night telling me he loves me. So this is very much NOT me being bitter, it’s me not ducking with trifling ass shit that happens at the expense of my son. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

The “Black Widow” hitmaker claims that Carti has been seeing a woman for well over a year, and she was said to have been in attendance at his recent listening party.

Azalea then went on to insinuate that the unidentified female is partly to blame as to why her son wasn’t going to see his father for Christmas, adding that while the woman in question may have thought her discreet romance with Carti was still flying under the radar, the Aussie native says she’s known the truth all along.

“And I was gonna keep it cute and let you live but nah, Not after I just peeped that trifling s**t,” she continued. “This man had a whole family vacation to planned 48hrs ago & I hope this message gets to you girl.

“Although you hid in a whole closet from my house keeper so it’s not like you have any dignity I guess.

This man had a whole family vacation to planned 48hrs ago & I hope this message gets to you girl.

Although you hid in a whole closet from my house keeper so it’s not like you have any dignity I guess. 👍 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

“And I’ve not said anything (and could say much more) for the longest time because I know the net won’t side with me & that I’m hated. But Christmas? And this b***h ‘proud’ of you in her stories? Lmfaooo I’ve covered for so long hoping you’d do better. a lot of women relate.”

Azalea then took the time to respond to comments left by puzzled fans, with one asking why she chose to have a son with Carti in the first place, to which she responded, saying that Onyx was “a child he asked for. Btw.”

By the look of things, co-parenting with Carti has been no easy task for Azalea.