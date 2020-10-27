After Iggy Azalea shared new snaps of her son, Onyx, and revealed she is single, the rapper got candid about where she stands with her baby daddy, Playboi Carti.

“Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my son’s father isn’t part of his life, but I’ve noticed a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clear the air,” the 30-year-old wrote on Monday, October 26, via her Instagram Story. “Onyx is so loved by his dad and has always had both parents in his life from day one.”

On Friday, October 23, the blonde beauty seemingly took a jab at her ex via social media. “You lost a real 1,” the “Fancy” songstress wrote. “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone. One thing I’ll never understand is how liars live with themselves. That s**t don’t eat y’all up inside?”

Azalea — whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly — added, “What I mean last night was that I’m raising my son alone and I’m not in a relationship.”

On Saturday, October 24, the mom of one posted a few snaps of her adorable tot on social media. Azalea simply captioned the photos with an angel emoji.

After the Australia native dodged rumors that she was pregnant in 2019, she finally revealed she was a new mama in June. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world,” Azalea explained on her Instagram Story. “I want to make his life private, but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”

Several days later, Azalea confirmed her baby boy’s sweet moniker, writing, “Amethyst and Onyx.”

Azalea and Carti met on tour and started dating in 2018. “Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody. It was over with,” the 24-year-old told Fader in 2019. “I support everything she does.”

Despite going their separate ways, it seems like Azalea wants to remain on good terms with her ex.