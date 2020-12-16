A 21-year-old would-be Instagram influencer has been accused of murdering her mother by stabbing her, as well as cutting out her heart and other organs while she was still alive.

According to local news, Anna Leikovic, who is from Moldova and also studying medicine in addition to cultivating over 9,000 followers on Instagram, allegedly attacked her mother, Praskovya Leikovic, 40, with a knife — then, according to police reports, “cut out the heart of a living woman.” It’s also alleged she dug out her mom’s intestines and lungs while she was at it.

The younger Leikovic allegedly took a shower after killing her mom, then left to go meet her boyfriend. She was detained the following day and appeared in court, showing off the same carefree nonchalance, and even going so far as to lie down on a bench and clean her fingernails as she awaited the judge’s arrival.

AMERICAN MURDER STORY: 11 TRUE CRIME SCANDALS THAT SHOCKED THE NATION

When a reporter asked her if she had indeed killed her own mother, she reportedly laughed and answered simply, “Goodbye.”

The motive for the stabbing and subsequent murder is currently unknown, although reports claim that the mother and daughter were fighting — due to Mom confronting her daughter regarding suspected drug usage, and threatening to put her in rehab.

Police say there are no other suspects involved.

CLOSE CALLS: THESE STARS CHEATED DEATH — OK! LOOKS BACK AT THEIR EPIC TALES OF SURVIVAL

Anna’s uncle told local news he was shocked by the crime, which took place in the usually uneventful city of Comrat. “This was a very good family. Praskovya loved her daughter so much, and she spent as much time with her as she could,” he related.

“It took two hours for the police to tell me Anna is the main suspect,” he added. “I could not even imagine this.”

Anna’s father, Vasily Aladov, is reported by local news as being a wealthy landowner who made an unsuccessful bid to run for governor of the autonomous region of Gagauzia in 2019. He’s not implicated in the crime, and it’s not clear how much influence he had over his daughter’s upbringing.