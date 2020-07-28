Rapper Kanye West is no stranger to controversies, but his recent antics and subsequent meltdown has propelled things to a whole new level – even by West’s standards.

The latest episode started last month when West announced that he would be running for President. Shortly thereafter he gave what has been described as “rambling” interviews to several publications.

At a campaign stop in South Carolina, things became incredibly weird.

Wearing a bulletproof vest on stage and flanked by security, West started crying and told the audience that wife Kim Kardashian considered aborting their daughter North. “She had the pills in her hand. My girlfriend called me screaming, crying. I’m a rapper. And she said I’m pregnant. She was crying,” he exclaimed.

This is only one incident in a very long string of public meltdowns, Twitter rants and drug-induced soliloquys.

Most will agree that West is in desperate need of professional help. He might have reached out over the weekend, but the idea of saving his marriage and mental health didn’t last long.

According to sources, the rapper was seen entering the ER of a Wyoming hospital. But he left about 10 minutes later. An ambulance was later dispatched to his nearby ranch, and he was declared to not be in danger.

Where does this all come from? What is the cause of West’s breakdowns and erratic behavior? By West’s own admission, he suffers from bipolar disorder.

The illness, as described by Health Line, is a disorder “marked by extreme shifts in mood.” Also known as ‘manic depression’, it affects about 5 million people in the US and the average age of diagnosis is around 25 years old.

In a 2015 song by rapper Vic Mensa, West sings about his use of the antidepressant Lexapro, and in his own song ‘I Feel Like That’, he raps that he has many of the symptoms associated with depression and anxiety.

The following year, while not officially diagnosed, he was committed to the UCLA Medical Center with hallucinations and paranoia. He later reiterated his bipolar disorder condition to David Letterman in a 2019 interview.

Bipolar disorder on its own is a pretty serious illness but combined with confessions of drug abuse and personal turmoil, it has all the makings of an unstable and troubled individual.

OK! has learned that in 2016 West had liposuction done in secret, and subsequently became addicted to painkillers – even after his mother died from coronary artery disease because of liposuction.

“Kanye’s deepest secret is that he secretly underwent liposuction surgery,” a source said.

“He was paranoid and obsessed with his weight. He knew the risks — he was heartbroken after his mom’s death, related to cosmetic surgery — but he still went through with it. His friends and family tried to convince him otherwise, but no-one could talk sense into him.”

OK! has also confirmed the following year that he became hooked on the prescription painkiller Percocet and liquid marijuana.

Last week Kardashian took to Instagram to acknowledge his mental health problems but failed to mention the previous drug addictions as intensifying causes of his instability.

She said: “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because off the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

Over the weekend Kardashian flew out to meet West in Wyoming, where the pair was photographed having a heated argument inside the couple’s car.

An insider said: “She feels very hurt by Kanye. She has tried to reach him multiple times and he just ignores her. It’s all a bad situation. She decided to fly to Cody to speak with him in person. She doesn’t want to be ignored anymore.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).