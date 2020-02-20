Kanye West has once again left Kim Kardashian hanging. On Wednesday, February 19, fans slammed the Jesus Is King rapper after an awkward video showed him ditching his wife in an elevator post-makeout.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kanye West has once again left Kim Kardashian hanging. On Wednesday, February 19, fans slammed the Jesus Is King rapper after an awkward video showed him ditching his wife in an elevator post-makeout.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!