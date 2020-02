Photo credit: INSTARImages

This isn’t the first time that Kanye has left Kim hanging. On Sunday, February 17, Kanye snubbed Kim’s kiss at the NBA all-star game. For their date night, the couple sat courtside where they were caught on the kiss cam. The mother of four leaned over to kiss her husband, who was not paying attention to her. After getting snubbed, Kim kissed Kanye’s cheek.