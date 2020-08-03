The brother of the Duchess of Sussex has revealed that it was a big mistake from her part to turn her back on the royal family — a decision that could hamper her marriage to Prince Harry.

According to Thomas Markle Jr., the Prince is now feeling homesick for the UK.

Markle added that Meghan’s father Thomas Markle, who’s now 76, has not seen or spoken to his daughter since Prince Harry and Meghan moved to the LA mansion in March.

The estranged half-brother also fears that he will never get to meet grandson Archie and that the royal family will end in “heartbreak”.

MEGHAN MARKLE CAUGHT LEAKING INFO TO MEDIA

“My father said leaving the Royal Family in the UK is the most stupid thing Meghan’s done. He is very worried about her,” revealed Thomas Jr.

The couple said in January that they were stepping away from their royal duties and would like to split their time between North America and the UK.

They spent a couple of months in Canada and then moved to Los Angeles, where they did some charity work during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Meghan will be celebrating the 39th birthday on Tuesday with Harry, 35, her son Archie at 14 months old, and her mother Doria Ragland who’s 63.

The word is that Prince Harry has become quite close to his mother-in-law, and calls her “Mom”. She is spending time teaching him yoga and meditation at the family’s mansion.

MOMMY SHAMERS SLAM MEGHAN MARKLE OVER HOW SHE CARRIES ARCHIE

“Harry has grown so fond of Doria he often greets her jokingly as ‘Mom’ in a really bad American accent they both laugh at,” the source revealed.

Doria lives in a home situated over 12 miles from the LA’s Windsor Hills. Sources have stated that she has barely been to her home amid the city’s continuing lockdown and is believed to be spending time with her daughter, the Prince, and grandson Archie.

She has also worked as a social worker in Culver City on LA’s west side and has specialized for three years in issues around mental health. She is also a part-time yoga instructor at her local LA gym.

A source from a senior Hollywood studio, who’s also a near neighbor in Beverly Hills, revealed that Prince Harry jokingly told several people that Doria is the one who keeps the family sane.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND MOM DORIA RAGLAND AREN’T ‘VERY CLOSE’

“But he’s serious when he also describes her as a guiding light – and that seems to be the case now more than ever during these troubled times.

“He says he feels safe with her and loves her daily yoga sessions when she’s in residence.

“He says she helps him feel ‘centered’ and more relaxed than he’s felt in months.”

The sources added that he is getting a strong sense of Harry becoming anxious over the situation the couple has found themselves in.

The Prince, who lost his mother when he was 12, admitted that he was close to having a “complete breakdown”.

But now, he’s said to “feel safe” about sharing his feelings with Doria who was photographed sitting alone at the royal wedding.