After a violent clash between pro and anti-Trump protestors in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, November 14, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. lashed out at the violence against those who support his father.

“The media’s near total silence about the physical violence being perpetrated against conservatives is shameful & dangerous,” Ivanka tweeted on Sunday, November 15. “Just image the outrage and indignation if this went the other way.”

“The media’s silence on the violence against Trump supporters is deafening,” her brother said. “After four years of calling them Nazis, at this point they might as well just dox them all … They are complicit in the violence. They are the worst of the worst.”



In another tweet, he wrote, “By not covering all of the violence from the left over the last four years the media has allowed this to continue and to get worse. If they even did a little bit of ‘journalism,’ public sentiment would be against these piece of s**t fascists pretending to be anti-fascists.”

Several fights broke out at the Million MAGA March only blocks away from the White House, which left one man in his 20s with serious injuries as he was stabbed in the back. Two police officers were also injured.

President Trump slammed the counter-protestors who attended the MAGA march, and branded them as “ANTIFA SCUM.” He told the cops, “don’t hold back.”

At least 20 arrests were made at the rally. Out of the 20, four were for firearm violations, two for assault, one for not having a permit, one for assaulting a police officer and two for disorderly conduct, according to public affairs officer Alaina Gertz.

The President claimed that the counter-protestors “ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back. Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People.”

President Trump also criticized D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser and accused her of not doing her job.

“The Free and Fair Press is gone in our country. They only write about what they want to write about. SUPPRESSION!” he tweeted.

“The Fake News Media hardly even discussed the tens of thousands of people that came to D.C. Formed organically, and in many parts of the Country!” Trump wrote in another tweet.

Christopher Rodriguez, Washington’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management director, said they were tracking numbers of attendees ahead of the march, on Thursday, November 12. “I don’t want anyone to think we are talking about large numbers of folks,” he said and stressed that weapons were prohibited and “violence will not be tolerated.”

This is not the first demonstration that has taken place since Joe Biden was announced as the President-Elect, however, the other protests were smaller and without incident. This is believed to be the largest pro-Trump demonstration since 2017. Organizers had estimated that 10,000 people would attend but by noon it looked like many more had arrived.

“Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello,” President Trump tweeted on Friday, November 13.